Footage of fatal shooting of man by Ventnor police expected Friday

VENTNOR — State officials are expected to release footage Friday of the August fatal shooting of Amir Johnson by city police.

Johnson, 30, of Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, was shot and killed Aug. 6 during an encounter with police near the city’s border with Atlantic City. Officials allege he advanced on officers with a broken glass bottle.

The Press of Atlantic City submitted an Open Public Records Act request shortly after the shooting for body camera footage of the incident, but it has not been released.

A state records custodian said in an August email that officials would try to comply with the Attorney General’s directive mandating a 20-day turnaround for footage of fatal incidents involving police. However, the custodian later said the agency anticipated footage to be released on or before Friday.

Few details about the incident have been released by officials. A news release from the Attorney General’s Office shortly after the killing gave a rough timeline of the incident.

At 4:16 p.m. Aug. 6, Ventnor and Atlantic City police responded to a 911 call reporting a man behaving erratically near Wellington/West End avenues, according to the release.