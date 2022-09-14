Fool Moon Theatre to perform 'Almost, Maine' in Margate

MARGATE — Fool Moon Theatre Company’s production of the romantic comedy "Almost, Maine" will be performed Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, 2, 7, 8 and 9 at the Margate Community Church, 8900 Ventnor Ave.

"Almost, Maine" tells funny and poignant love stories during a winter night in Almost, Maine, a place so far north it's almost not in the United States. As the Northern Lights hover in the star-filled sky, the residents of Almost find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and hilarious ways. The New York Daily News called the show “sweet, poignant and witty. Nearly perfect.”

“This is an amazing show,” said director Kate Read, of Northfield. “It is knockabout funny, incredibly wise and heartbreaking all within minutes.”

The show features Andrew Ireland, of Vineland; Hillary Poetsch, of Ventnor; Charles "Chick" Leiby, of Brigantine; Meghan Albanese, of Northfield; Joseph Chialastri, of Margate; Christina Luthke, of Mays Landing; Pamela Dollak, of Ocean City; Kerry Burns, of Northfield; Carrie Cohen, of Margate; Nick Efstatos, of Mays Landing; Victoria Biron, of Linwood; Gary Poetsch, of Ventnor; and Michael Moore, of Galloway Township.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays. Ticket prices are $30 regular admission, $25 for seniors and $20 for children 12 and younger. Advance tickets are available on Eventbrite. Cash and check will be accepted for tickets at the door. For group sales, text 609-457-0603. For more information, visit foolmoontheatre.org.