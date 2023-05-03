Fool Moon Theatre Company, a local production team, will be putting on performances of Neil Simon’s award-winning "Lost in Yonkers" this month in Margate.
"Lost in Yonkers" will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, May 12 through 21, at the Margate Community Church, 8900 Ventnor Ave.
The comedy tells the story of two young men in the 1940s who move to Yonkers, New York, to live with their eccentric extended family. Tickets are $30 regular admission, $25 seniors and $10 ages 12 and younger.
For more information, visit foolmoontheatre.org.
