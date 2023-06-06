MARGATE — Adults and teens are invited to audition Sunday or Monday for Fool Moon Theatre Company’s upcoming performance of the murder mystery “Clue.”
Auditions will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Margate Community Church, 8900 N. Ventnor Ave. The company is in need of six men and six women who enjoy comedic acting. Cold readings will be made available.
Callbacks will be held the weekend of June 18, if needed, and performances will take place Sept. 29 through Oct. 1 and Oct. 6 through 8. For more information, call or text 609-432-8356 or email foolmoontheatre@gmail.com.
Contact Jacklyn McQuarrie:
609-272-7415
