Food trucks return with Anglesea Night Market in North Wildwood

NORTH WILDWOOD — Food trucks and crafters will line Olde New Jersey Avenue this week as the Anglesea Night Market returns to the city beginning Thursday.

The event will run from 5 to 10 p.m. and will additionally be held July 15 and 29 and Aug. 12.

“It feels great to be back in North Wildwood this year as we all get back to normal,” said Elizabeth Brown, Anglesea Night Market managing partner. “Our food truck vendors are excited to be serving up some tasty food for everyone again. We believe the lineup will be really great.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

+3 Atlantic City embraces esports, recognizing the potential economic and social benefits for the resort Ryan Andjel still has a hard time describing what gaming has done for him over the past few years.

The group of trucks for the July 1 event include Traveling Tomato, Chank’s Grab-N-Go, Molto Bene! Ravioli Company, Gringo’s Loco Street Tacos Express, Grilled Cheez Factory, Nick’s Roast Beef, House of Cupcakes, Pirate Pete’s Soda Pop Company, The Little Sicilian, Beast of the Street, Cousins Maine Lobster, Bake’N Bacon and Mama’s Meatballs.

Live music will be provided.

The Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority sponsors the Anglesea Night Market. For more information, visit Angleseanightmarket.com.

The food truck lineup will change event to event.

Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251 clowe@pressofac.com Twitter @clairelowe

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.