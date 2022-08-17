Food Trucks on the Ave coming to Vineland on Sunday

VINELAND — Food, vendors, music and attractions will line Landis Avenue on Sunday for Main Street Vineland’s fifth annual Food Trucks on the Ave from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The event, which is projected to draw thousands, takes place between the Boulevard and Fourth Street.

There will be more than 50 trucks, according to organizers, including 23 food trucks and 30 non-food vendors. Among the food vendors will be Chank’s Pizza Cones, Cousins Maine Lobster, Mr. Taco and Little Sicilian Riceballs. There also will be stores from The Spot shopping mall and an array of nonprofits.

The trucks will be complemented by a lineup of entertainment. Children will be able to head to the “Kids Korner” with attractions including a bounce house, obstacle course, balloon animals, magic shows and a rock wall. Several princesses also will make an appearance, including Cinderella.

A DJ will play music. There also will be a “gel-blaster” course — a paintball-like game without the paint to reduce the mess, organizers said.

Robert Scarpa, business director for the Vineland Downtown Improvement District, estimated there would be 8,000 to 10,000 attendees over the course of the eight-hour event.

Food Trucks on the Ave went on hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic before returning in 2021.

The event is to be held rain or shine. Admission is free.