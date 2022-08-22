 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Food truck opens at Ocean City Airport

The “On the Way Café” is now open daily at the Ocean City Airport.

 City of Ocean City, Provided

OCEAN CITY — A food truck in the parking lot of the Ocean City Airport, 2600 Bay Ave., is now open daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., the city announced Monday.

The “On the Way Café” is run by the owners of the former Arlene’s on Asbury, and it serves breakfast and lunch items, along with daily specials, a gluten-free menu, and vegetarian and vegan options.

In July, City Council approved a $6,600 contract for the site.

"I'd like to welcome Paul and Arlene Stryker and their staff to the new location and wish them luck in the new venture," Mayor Jay Gillian said Monday. "It's great to have food back at the Airport."

There are picnic tables at the site, and the food truck also offers takeout. There is free parking at the airport.

