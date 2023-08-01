MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Families lined up for treats, pizza and games at Middle Township’s National Night Out event Tuesday at the Davies Sports Complex, presented by the Middle Township Police Department.

Committee member Theron “Ike” Gandy described the turnout as excellent, and Mayor Tim Donohue cited what he described as perfect summer weather.

National Night Out began in the 1980s as an anti-crime initiative and has grown to become a national event, with communities across New Jersey and around the country holding events.

“Middle Township has been participating since the beginning,” Gandy said.

It was one of multiple community events around Cape May County and throughout the region that night. Organizers say it is a good way for police officers and community members to interact in a friendly atmosphere, and for the community to get a better understanding of police and other emergency responders.

There were also multiple tables offering information on community organizations and businesses. The busiest tables offered some kind of prizes, and there was also pizza, water ice, cupcakes and other treats.

In addition, there were a number of games, and live music from Cape May Court House singer and guitarist Nolan Quinn.

There was also an opportunity to see emergency equipment up close, with officers and volunteers from multiple agencies participating.

GALLERY: National Night Out in Middle Township