Marlye Davis, 1, takes in the scene at the Middle Township National Night Out on Tuesday.
Bill Barlow, Staff Writer
Detective Blake Martindale, Detective Tom Ritterhoff and Cpl. Raymond Bradley, all of the Middle township Police Department, present some of the equipment used by the Cape May County SWAT team. Ritterhoff said they had good interactions with the public at the Middle Township National Night Out event on Tuesday.
Bill Barlow, Staff Writer
Cape May County Sheriff’s Officer Andy Garcia said Rocky, a 3-year-old bloodhound who helps find missing persons, received a warm welcome from the public at the Middle Township National Night Out on Tuesday.
Bill Barlow, Staff Writer
Singer and guitarist Nolan Quinn of Cape May Court House performs at the Middle Township National Night Out on Tuesday.
It was one of multiple community events around Cape May County and throughout the region that night. Organizers say it is a good way for police officers and community members to interact in a friendly atmosphere, and for the community to get a better understanding of police and other emergency responders.
There were also multiple tables offering information on community organizations and businesses. The busiest tables offered some kind of prizes, and there was also pizza, water ice, cupcakes and other treats.
In addition, there were a number of games, and live music from Cape May Court House singer and guitarist Nolan Quinn.
There was also an opportunity to see emergency equipment up close, with officers and volunteers from multiple agencies participating.
