EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church hosted its annual Winter Feast over the weekend, with families and friends throughout gathering for traditional Greek food, music, dancing and a celebration of community.

Winter Feast Chairperson Brian Sacco helped lead efforts to organize the event with his wife, Parish Council member Athena Sacco, and described it as a labor of love from the entire clergy and all the parishioners. He said the event was an important way to help maintain a spirit of amity during the otherwise uneventful winter season.

“It’s to invite the community to come in and enjoy our traditions here, to enjoy our food, to enjoy the comradery and just see each other in the middle of the winter,” Brian Sacco said.

There was a bevy of food available at the feast, with everything made from scratch by the local Philoptochos Sisters and other parish volunteers. Offerings on sale included classic Greek meals, such as roast lamb and gyros, moussaka and pastitsio, as well as Greek pastries, such as baklava. There was also a bar, traditional Greek ingredients to take home and religious jewelry and other merchandise. All proceeds benefited the church.

“It’s all for a good purpose, to keep this holy place, and this is a holy place, God’s place, to keep going,” said Basil Adamakos, a 66-year-old resident from Somers Point who was in attendance Sunday with his wife, Angela.

The Winter Feast began around 15 years ago, serving as an event to bring the parish together between Christmastide and the church’s Summer Feast, which is held around the Feast of the Holy Trinity in June. This weekend marked the first time it was held inside Holy Trinity since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the event having been drive-through the previous three years. Between 1,000 and 1,200 attendees came over the course of the three days, according to Brian Sacco.

The feast this year spanned three days, beginning Friday evening and ending Sunday evening. On Saturday, a D.J. came to the church, and the Holy Trinity dance troupe performed. People were also able to tour the church to learn more about its history and the Orthodox faith.

Kari Ancharski, 11 of Linwood, came with family and friends. Taking time to draw by her cousin Vera Huff, Ancharski said she appreciated the time with friends and family.

“It’s nice, it’s good to talk with your friends and family,” said Huff, 16. “And the food’s really good too.”

The food had people coming back for seconds. Art Lombardo, of Marmora in Upper Township, is Ancharski and Huff’s grandfather. He said he attended the feast Friday and returned again for more Sunday. He recommended the moussaka, an eggplant dish with meat and cream sauce.

Soultana Costas, 55, of Somers Point, has worked as a Sunday-school teacher at the church. Hers was one of the original families to attend Holy Trinity when it was founded in 1982. She remembers when it opened when she was in high school.

“It feels good to have something like this, for the community, seeing friends, people, family,” Costas said. “It’s nice … seeing all the kids grow up and have their own families.”

Others also have long ties to Holy Trinity. Panagis Mitoulis and Thomas Thanasoulis, 86 and 90, respectively, number among the church’s founding fathers when it opened 41 years ago. Eating together Sunday, they said they were proud to see how the parish has grown.

“The parish has grown — grown beyond our expectations,” Thanasoulis said. “We’ve been here already for 40 years and we love and we’re happy that the new generation is stepping in and taking our place and looking towards the future.”

Others had their love of the feast moored in history. Linda and Robert Keller, who are set to celebrate their 60th anniversary in September, said they come each year. Robert said the two first fell in love with Greek cuisine during a cruise near Greece.

“It all started from there,” Robert Keller said.

Holy Trinity priest George Liacopulos said events such as Winter Feast are part of a broader effort to engage with the broader community, making use of the church’s community center. He said the church has hosted events for the local Boy and Girl Scout groups, as well as Gambler’s Anonymous and Nar-Anon meetings and serves as a voting station. It also serves as a place for people to meet with old friends.

“It’s just a nice opportunity to bring people together,” Liacopulos said. “The festivals become a kind of reunion in a way, too.”

Athena and Brian Sacco said they try to hold the event in the week between the NFL conference championship games and the Super Bowl to help draw in a crowd. That date held special significance this year, with plenty of parishioners donning their team gear to celebrate the Philadelphia Eagles' chance at a title. Costas wore her Eagles jacket to the event, having watched the team at Chickie’s & Pete’s in the township a week earlier.

Dana and Stephen Saville, of Linwood, also came in Eagles gear, with the former wearing a jersey of center Jason Kelce. While he is Roman Catholic and not Greek Orthodox, Stephen Saville said he hoped donating at the house of worship brings the team good luck.

“Any prayer’s a good prayer for the Eagles,” Saville said.

Eugenia Kramvis, the Holy Trinity outreach coordinator, came Sunday with her grandchildren, Nikola, 4, and Magdalena, 9 months. She said Winter Feast used food to help elevate the principles of family and community.

“For all of us, it’s such a wonderful, wonderful opportunity to get together,” Kramvis said. “Even though the Winter Feast is just food, it’s also fellowship.”