Food distribution set for Thursday in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — A pop-up community food distribution is set for Thursday in the resort.

Volunteers of America Delaware Valley, in partnership with the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, is hosting the distribution starting at 10 a.m. at the former's office, 26 S. Pennsylvania Avenue.

“Communities around the state are feeling the devastating, long-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Daniel L. Lombardo, President and CEO of VOADV. “There is so much need for assistance. In Atlantic City and the surrounding region, many have been out of work, left with the difficult decision of paying bills or purchasing food – a choice no one should have to make. Aligning with our mission to serve, VOADV is eager to do our part and working hard to get food into the hands of those families who need it most.”

All food will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis – only one package of food per family, officials said. Those wishing to collect their food packages may walk-up to the event location or drive up to the event, staff will be available onsite to assist.

All attendees must bring a photo ID, wear a face mask and follow all social distancing protocols while onsite. Seniors and individuals with disabilities who are not able to attend the event but are interested in food may call Jason Smart-El from VOADV at 609-541-2806 to schedule a delivery.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.