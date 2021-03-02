Food distribution scheduled for Mt. Carmel Society

The Community FoodBank of New Jersey on Friday will hold an emergency food distribution in the Mt. Carmel Society parking lot in Hammonton.
According to a flyer for the event, it will be for Atlantic County residents only and will serve those driving up or walking up. Running from 10 a.m.-noon, while supplies last, the distribution is in collaboration with the Atlantic County Sheriff's Office, South Jersey Gas and more.
Mt. Carmel Society is located at 1 Mount Carmel Ln., Hammonton.
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
