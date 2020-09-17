A food distribution is set for this Thursday and next Thursday in Atlantic City.
Starting at 10 a.m. both days, food will be distributed at the Bangladesh Community Center, 2709 Fairmount Avenue.
It is hosted by the Bangladesh Association of South Jersey, the Atlantic County Sheriff's Office and the Community FoodBank of New Jersey.
