Food bank hosting monthlong drive for 'period poverty'

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Community FoodBank of New Jersey, Southern Branch, is collecting feminine hygiene products and donations to raise awareness of "period poverty" during a monthlong Great Big Period Drive.

The drive will run through April and host several drop-off locations in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties. People are encouraged to drop off feminine hygiene items including pads and panty liners. The campaign also encourages donations and for volunteers to host their own drives.

Period poverty is the inability to access menstruation products due to financial issues, and affects thousands of New Jersey residents, the food bank said in a news release.

Two in five people with periods say they have struggled to access necessary products, according to a survey by U by Kotex.

According to the Alliance for Period Supplies, one in four teens has missed class because she didn't have a pad or tampon.

A $25 donation can provide a year’s worth of maxi pads to someone in need, organizers of the drive said.

South Jersey's Ukrainian Americans help however they can SOMERS POINT — What do you do when your home is under attack but you are thousands of miles away?

“Combatting period poverty is closely related to our core function of fighting hunger. Period supplies are not covered by most federally funded public assistance programs, and with tight budgets, neighbors in need often struggle to afford them,” said Carlos Rodriguez, president and CEO of the food bank.

Drop-off locations in Atlantic County include the AtlantiCare HealthPlex in Atlantic City, the AtlantiCare Life Center and the food bank in Egg Harbor Township, and Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties in Margate.

Locations in Cape May County include Bethel Commandment Church of the Living God in Whitesboro and Caring for Kids in Cape May Court House.

Locations in Cumberland County include the Salvation Army in Bridgeton and Inspira Health locations in Vineland and Bridgeton.

Online donations can be made at give.cfbnj.org/team/414820. Local groups and individuals interested in holding their own drives should call 609-383-8843.

Contact Selena Vazquez: 609-272-7225 svazquez@pressofac.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.