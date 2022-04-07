 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Food bank hosting monthlong drive for 'period poverty'

  • 0
Community FoodBank of New Jersey

Community FoodBank of New Jersey in Egg Harbor Township

 Press archives

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Community FoodBank of New Jersey, Southern Branch, is collecting feminine hygiene products and donations to raise awareness of "period poverty" during a monthlong Great Big Period Drive.

The drive will run through April and host several drop-off locations in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties. People are encouraged to drop off feminine hygiene items including pads and panty liners. The campaign also encourages donations and for volunteers to host their own drives.

Period poverty is the inability to access menstruation products due to financial issues, and affects thousands of New Jersey residents, the food bank said in a news release.

Two in five people with periods say they have struggled to access necessary products, according to a survey by U by Kotex.

According to the Alliance for Period Supplies, one in four teens has missed class because she didn't have a pad or tampon.

A $25 donation can provide a year’s worth of maxi pads to someone in need, organizers of the drive said.

People are also reading…

“Combatting period poverty is closely related to our core function of fighting hunger. Period supplies are not covered by most federally funded public assistance programs, and with tight budgets, neighbors in need often struggle to afford them,” said Carlos Rodriguez, president and CEO of the food bank.

Drop-off locations in Atlantic County include the AtlantiCare HealthPlex in Atlantic City, the AtlantiCare Life Center and the food bank in Egg Harbor Township, and Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties in Margate.

Locations in Cape May County include Bethel Commandment Church of the Living God in Whitesboro and Caring for Kids in Cape May Court House.

Locations in Cumberland County include the Salvation Army in Bridgeton and Inspira Health locations in Vineland and Bridgeton.

Online donations can be made at give.cfbnj.org/team/414820. Local groups and individuals interested in holding their own drives should call 609-383-8843.

Contact Selena Vazquez:

609-272-7225

svazquez@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Watch Now: Related Video

The ‘rasps’ from these lobsters can be heard from nearly two miles away

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News