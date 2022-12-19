Folsom School referendum for $7 million project approved by voters

FOLSOM – Residents voted in a referendum on Dec. 13 and seemingly approved a $7 million project at Folsom School that would impact its communication, security and ventilation systems.

The vote was 86-31 in favor of the project, according to a district news release. Results available on the Atlantic County Clerk’s Office indicate that the in-person vote was 62-20 in favor. There are some provisional ballots still to be assessed and mail-in ballots can be received through Monday, provided they were postmarked by Dec. 13.

“We wanted to present a fiscally responsible proposal that would allow crucial security and maintenance upgrades to our schools while minimizing the impact on taxpayers,” Superintendent Kevin Fricke said in a news release about the referendum. “We greatly appreciate the Folsom community’s support in making these plans a reality.”

With an affirmative referendum vote, the Folsom School District will be able to issue a $3.9 million bond for the project. A website the district created about the referendum vote indicates that bonding makes the school district eligible for state debt-service aid, which would otherwise be unavailable.

Taxes will be $158.47 higher for the average homeowner in the borough if the referendum passes than if it is rejected, all else equal. Because the bond would be issued just as previous district debt is retired, taxes are still set to decrease by about $85 from year to year. School officials have also argued that the projects will save the district money due to improving various cost efficiencies, thereby reducing the school’s operating budget and further lessening the tax burden on residents.

The district said that the project is needed to update what is currently obsolete school infrastructure.

On its website, the district outlined the specifics of each of its proposals.

The security project will connect each individual classroom door to a centralized school-wide system. In the case of an emergency that prompts the school to enter lockdown, the system could be activated to lock classroom doors automatically. A website about the project that the district created in advance of the vote described the feature as “standard in modern and renovated schools” that were needed to ensure student safety.

The May 24 school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, which killed 19 children and two adults, has prompted schools across the country and state to try and enhance their security. The Folsom referendum on Dec. 13 took place on the eve of the 10th anniversary of the Sandy Hook school shooting in Newton, Connecticut, which killed 20 children and six adults.

While safety may have been top of mind for some voters, the project also included renovations to the school’s heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system. The district said on its referendum website that the project would improve air filtration while more evenly distributing hot and cold air and reducing bulk and noise.

The new system, the district argued, would result in cost savings and foster a better learning atmosphere for students, faculty and staff, all while improving air quality.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has indicated that improved ventilation in a building can help reduce coronavirus spread and is an important tool in fighting the pandemic.

Doctors and public health officials have grown increasingly concerned about the threat posed by COVID-19 in recent weeks, warning that the impacts of the pandemic virus could be compounded by a simultaneous rise in cases of influenza and respiratory syncytial virus.

The project will also see the installation of a new roof. The district has said its current roof is leaky, leading to around $35,000 in patchwork and ponding remediation over the last five years. A replacement roof, the district maintained, would produce overall cost savings in the near future.

The new communication system, meanwhile, was advertised as making communications between school staff and community members “more effective and reliable.”

The cost of these projects is defrayed by various sources of funding from outside the district. State debt-service aid is set to cover half of the costs incurred by the new $3.9 million bond.

The New Jersey Clean Energy Grant, along with related federal grants, will bring in another $3.2 million to offset the cost of the new ventilation system. The state and federal ventilation grants awarded to the school were premised on their ability to mitigate coronavirus spread, according to the referendum website.

Just under $2 million of the project would be covered by the district itself.

The project follows an October referendum for residents in the Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District. An affirmative vote in that plebiscite authorized a $21 million project to renovate sports, theater and recreation facilities across the district’s three high schools. Greater Egg Harbor officials also cited the retirement of past debt and the extraordinarily liberal state debt-service aid when discussing their proposed referendum.

The vote count is still unofficial. Mail ballots postmarked by Tuesday and received by election official within six days of the referendum can still be counted. The final certification of the results will take place in the coming weeks.

The district will prepare to put the projects out to bid and obtain interest rate on its bond. Construction is expected to begin in the summer.