HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee introduced an ordinance Monday to strengthen its enforcement of state laws limiting the use of all-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes on public streets, parks and nature preserves, empowering law enforcement to confiscate ATVs as contraband to be destroyed.

Several residents spoke at the meeting in favor of the ordinance, calling ATVs a nuisance that has compromised their quality of life and the health of the local environment.

Maureen Richvalsky, a retired police officer who lives on Township Avenue, said a small number of dirt bikes had ridden down her street to the nearby nature preserve in years past, but said recently her small neighborhood has come under siege by ATVs. She said the vehicles ride down her street almost every day, weather permitting, making a deafening noise as they go. In the process, she said, the ATVs damage nature and residents’ property, having previously driven on her front lawn.

The ATV riders, Richvalsky added, occasionally speed and put other people on the road at risk. Because there is no sidewalk on her street, pedestrians and cyclists have to share the road with ATV riders.

Richvalsky asked that ATV riders visit nearby, designated terrain to ride. She suggested township officials could organize a referendum to gauge whether residents were interested in having an ATV track developed within the township.

“This was once a quiet neighborhood, and it’s become a raceway for individuals who have no regard for the wildlife that’s in there, the property or the safety of others,” Richvalsky said. “As a resident and taxpayer, I don’t feel like I should be obligated to tolerate this. I am very tired of being told there is nothing we can do about it.”

Donna Hare, who also lives on Township Avenue, said ATV riders have run over her mailbox multiple times, costing her hundreds of dollars. She said her property is regularly used as a track by the riders early in the morning, creating ruts in her front lawn, while leaving trash such as beer bottles.

“They run over stop signs, street signs and anything they can destroy in what they deem fun,” Hare said. “I don’t want to wait until someone runs a stop sign and some poor motorist hits someone by accident. I personally am just tired of paying for the lack of respect for others."

Police Chief Gregory Ciambrone said being able to mete out harsher penalties for illicit ATV riding would make the township safer for pedestrians, riders and drivers. The ordinance calls illegal ATV riding something that threatens “the public health, safety or welfare” of the township.

Because police are limited in their ability to pursue ATVs under state law, Ciambrone said it was particularly important for them to be able to effectively punish the riders they apprehend. The police chief said he had just recently stopped a pair of ATV riders when they were stopped at a gas station, but had to return one the next day, when the rider came to reclaim it.

“I just wanted to thank the committee for giving us another tool in our tool chest to combat this issue,” Ciambrone said.

Some said ATV riders were being unfairly targeted by the new ordinance. Suzanna Vaino, a veterinarian from Egg Harbor Township who lives just off Township Avenue adjacent to Hamilton Township, said most problems were caused by other types of vehicles. She said speeding cars and large diesel pickup trucks that travel down the road are more likely to do damage to residents’ mailboxes and create safety hazards.

Vaino said her cat was recently hit and killed by a truck and that they were the vehicles that left her concerned for the wellbeing of her pets, as well as her three children. She said the township would better spend its efforts finding ways to reduce dangerous driving behaviors overall.

“We need to get a hold on the speeding and the drunk driving,” Vaino said.

ATV riders have previously said they were being unfairly singled out by the growing number of regulations on off-road vehicles. They said they were being excluded from the area’s natural resources and said the state and township were leaving them no place to ride.

Dan Toth, another Township Avenue resident, said ATV riders drove through and destroyed his hedges and he has seen them trespass on private property. He said he saw the ATVs on Sunday and Monday afternoons and evenings, despite it having been a school night.

“Do you want to see the tire tracks from the ATVs and the dirt bikes in my grass? Do those look like 4x4 truck tires to you? No, they’re not,” Toth said.

Multiple municipalities in South Jersey have enacted ordinances allowing police to confiscate and destroy ATVs in recent months, including Absecon, Atlantic City, Pleasantville and Vineland. Some of those municipalities, such as Atlantic City, have also created provisions allowing for police to punish gas station attendants who service ATV riders without promptly reporting the incident.

The new wave of ordinances is facilitated by a new state statute. Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law in January 2022 that designates ATVs, dirt bikes and snowmobiles ridden on public streets or highways as contraband subject to state forfeiture regulations.

In Hamilton Township, the ordinance introduction comes as environmentalists have raised concerns about the toll ATV riding has taken on local natural resources. Gravelly Run, a tributary of the Great Egg Harbor River, and the surrounding Hamilton Preserve have seemingly been damaged by ATV use. Rutting has made some of the area almost impassable for pedestrians, and sediment erosion threatens to disturb the fauna and flora that live near the run, according to environmentalists.

“There’s more damage than nature in there these days, and it’s not surprising,” Richvalsky said.

Great Egg Harbor Watershed Association President Julie Akers thanked the Township Committee for introducing the ordinance Monday. She said the watershed association and the Great Egg Harbor River Council had been urging municipalities across the watershed to adopt the harsher ATV penalties, saying they were needed for the effective conservation of South Jersey’s natural resources.

“We’re trying to work very hard with the law enforcement to try to be able to actually make a difference with getting some control over these vehicles,” Akers said. “This latest ordinance will give some additional tools to towns to be able to hopefully curtail some of these problems.”