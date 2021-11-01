Following calls he step down after conviction, Bezaire resigns from Cape Council

Bezaire had originally been adamant that he would remain on council after his arrest, even in statements from his attorney during court proceedings.

“At this time I need to devote my full time and energy into my family, as they need me, and my family will always come first,” his letter of resignation continued. “I have made it clear on numerous occasions, actions have consequences, and it is best for me to not only attend to my children's needs, but to set an example for them when handling adversity by doing the right thing. This experience allows me to provide to them important life lessons; in humility, accountability, sobriety, and most of all allows me to display my unconditional love for them.”

In the letter, he thanked supporters and asked for privacy.

“As I transition back into private life, I ask for privacy so that I can focus all of my energy on my family and their needs,” it continued. “To those of you who voted for me and put your trust in me, I offer my most sincere thanks and apologies for letting you down. For those who have wanted to see me step down and have called me unfit for my position, I hope this announcement can bring you closure. For those who have stood by my side through all of this and continue to offer their support, I offer my eternal gratitude.”

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.