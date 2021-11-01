Following calls he step down after conviction, Bezaire resigns from Cape Council

CAPE MAY — Months after pleading guilty to stalking a former girlfriend and contempt of court, and amid a rising call to step down from residents and elected officials, Chris Bezaire resigned from Cape May City Council on Monday.
He resigned in a letter to City Clerk Erin Burke on Monday morning, and provided a copy of his letter of resignation to The Press.
He said the resignation is effective immediately.
“The last several months have taken an emotional, mental and physical toll on my family, friends, and people I love, especially my children,” he wrote in the letter. “I have told people close to me I would continue in my position unless it directly affects my children."
He said it has now gotten to that point.
"As a father, my number one priority is, and always will be the well-being of my children,” Bezaire says in the letter.
Since his arrest June 16, Bezaire has repeatedly said he would remain on the governing body, even as calls for his resignation built.
At an October City Council meeting, both residents and council members said he should step down, with some residents holding signs calling for his resignation.
At the time, Bezaire said he was considering that option but would not make any decision before Nov. 12, when residents could begin the process of petitioning for a recall election.
Asked about the change in timing Monday, Bezaire said, “I think the letter’s pretty self-explanatory.”
Bezaire said Monday he was not ready to say he would not run for election in the future.
“I hope this brings closure to those that were vehemently against me remaining on council and that they will quietly go away now,” he said Monday.
Bezaire, 43, was elected to City Council last year. He has a real estate business in town and is the scion of a prominent family that has been in Cape May for generations.
But even during the campaign in 2020, accusations swirled around him.
In May, detectives from the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, along with detectives from Middle Township Police, began an investigation that resulted in charges of cyber harassment against a former girlfriend. Additional charges were later filed in connection to another former girlfriend.
In September, Bezaire pleaded guilty to charges of stalking and to contempt of court. He is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 21 before Judge Bernard DeLury, facing 30 to 60 days in jail, minus the 13 days he spent in county jail this year immediately following his arrest. The plea agreement also calls for three to five years of probation.
Later that month, council members voted to remove him as the city’s representative to boards and committees. Members of council have stated they do not have authority to remove another council member from office.
The two women he was accused of stalking and harassing were not identified in court documents, but have identified themselves through social media. One has so far declined to be interviewed, while the other did not respond to several requests for comment as the court proceedings unfolded.
The administrators of the Facebook page “Impeach Chris Bezaire” have argued he got off with a slap on the wrist. After his resignation became public, the page administrators accused Bezaire of casting himself as the victim in his letter of resignation.
Council member Lorraine Baldwin, one of the first on the five-member body to publicly call on Bezaire to step down, declined to comment on his decision on Monday.
“I’ve made my comments in public session,” she said.
“I believe Mr. Bezaire resigning is what is best for the city and for his family,” Mayor Zack Mullock said Monday. “I pray for everyone involved and hope that Mr. Bezaire’s resignation helps bring some healing and closure.”
Mullock expects the remaining four members of City Council to nominate and appoint someone to fill the council seat until the next election. He was not sure when that would take place, suggesting it may be too soon to talk about the seat at the next meeting, set for 6 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall, 643 Washington St.
Bezaire had originally been adamant that he would remain on council after his arrest, even in statements from his attorney during court proceedings.
“At this time I need to devote my full time and energy into my family, as they need me, and my family will always come first,” his letter of resignation continued. “I have made it clear on numerous occasions, actions have consequences, and it is best for me to not only attend to my children's needs, but to set an example for them when handling adversity by doing the right thing. This experience allows me to provide to them important life lessons; in humility, accountability, sobriety, and most of all allows me to display my unconditional love for them.”
In the letter, he thanked supporters and asked for privacy.
“As I transition back into private life, I ask for privacy so that I can focus all of my energy on my family and their needs,” it continued. “To those of you who voted for me and put your trust in me, I offer my most sincere thanks and apologies for letting you down. For those who have wanted to see me step down and have called me unfit for my position, I hope this announcement can bring you closure. For those who have stood by my side through all of this and continue to offer their support, I offer my eternal gratitude.”
