A cluster of air tankers can be seen in the sky Tuesday afternoon as part of a flyover the U.S. Air Force is holding to mark 100 years of aerial refueling.
The flyover will begin with one KC-135, eight KC-46s and six C-17s, all of which are departing from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, the U.S. military said in a statement last week.
The airplanes should be viewable from Barnegat Light by 1:10 p.m., reaching Atlantic City seven minutes later, officials at the military base said. It will then continue onto Cape May around 1:25 p.m. before heading north toward Philadelphia International Airport, reaching there around 1:42 p.m.
The flyover marks June 27, 1923, the day of the first mid-air refueling operation, when a group of U.S. Army Air Service troops supplied gas to an airplane mid-flight.
