Flu is spreading around the Philly region and the nation. The holidays could help it take off.

In its report for the week ending Nov. 13, Pennsylvania’s Health Department said cases had increased significantly in the last week. They were slightly higher than they had been for that time period during any of the last eight years. The department said there have been more than a thousand laboratory-confirmed cases so far, and they have been found in 52 of 67 counties.

Liggett said testing has increased because of concerns about COVID-19, and that makes yearly comparisons difficult.

New Jersey itself described flu activity as “moderate” overall for the week ending Nov. 13. It was low in southeast New Jersey and moderate in the southwest. So far, the activity level is similar to what was seen in 2018-19 and 2019-20.

Philadelphia, meanwhile, has had “almost nothing” — just five cases, said James Garrow, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Department of Public Health. Flu typically hits hardest after the new year, he said.

Who needs a flu shot? Nearly everyone.

Every year, public health experts say everyone over 6 months old should get a flu shot. They say that’s especially important this year because COVID-19 is also circulating.