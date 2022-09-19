Flu, COVID-19 shots being offered by Atlantic County this fall

As flu season approaches, Atlantic County health officials are giving the public chances to get their annual shots for the virus, as well as offering vaccines for COVID-19.

The upcoming clinics are as follows:

Tuesday, Sept. 27, 10 a.m. to noon, Brigantine Presbyterian Church 1501 W. Brigantine Ave., Brigantine

Wednesday, Sept. 28, 10 a.m. to noon, Our Lady of Sorrows Church Maple and Wabash avenues, Linwood

Friday, Sept. 30, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Buena Community/Senior Center 600 Central Ave., Buena

Tuesday, Oct. 4, 10 a.m. to noon, Beacon Church 420 S. Sixth Ave., Galloway Wednesday,

Wednesday Oct. 5, 10 a.m. to noon, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church 591 New Jersey Ave., Absecon

Friday, October 7 10 AM to 12 Noon Quaramba Hall 10 N. Mississippi Avenue, Atlantic City

Thursday, Oct. 13, 10 a.m. to noon, St. James Church Memorial Hall 9 S. Newport Ave., Ventnor

Monday, Oct. 17, 10 a.m. to noon, Atlantic County Library/Hammonton 451 Egg Harbor Rd., Hammonton

Tuesday, Oct. 18, 10 a.m. to noon, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township

Friday, Oct. 21, 10 a.m. to noon, Atlantic Cape Community College 5100 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing

Vaccines for both flu and COVID-19 can be given during the same visit, officials said in a Monday news release.

Standard adult flu shots are priced at $20, and higher doses for those 65 and older are set at $70. COVID-19 vaccines will be available at no charge, officials said.

Face masks and vaccination cards will be needed, officials said.

Adult COVID-19 and flu vaccines clinics will resume five days a week, Monday-Friday, from 9 a.m. until noon, on Oct. 24, officials said.