 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Flu, COVID-19 shots being offered by Atlantic County this fall

  • 0
Explainer-Virus Outbreak-COVID Future

FILE - This August 2022 photo provided by Pfizer shows vials of the company's updated COVID-19 vaccine during production in Kalamazoo, Mich. 

 Pfizer via AP, File

As flu season approaches, Atlantic County health officials are giving the public chances to get their annual shots for the virus, as well as offering vaccines for COVID-19.

The upcoming clinics are as follows:

  • Tuesday, Sept. 27, 10 a.m. to noon, Brigantine Presbyterian Church 1501 W. Brigantine Ave., Brigantine
  • Wednesday, Sept. 28, 10 a.m. to noon, Our Lady of Sorrows Church Maple and Wabash avenues, Linwood
  • Friday, Sept. 30, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Buena Community/Senior Center 600 Central Ave., Buena
  • Tuesday, Oct. 4, 10 a.m. to noon, Beacon Church 420 S. Sixth Ave., Galloway Wednesday, 
  • Wednesday Oct. 5, 10 a.m. to noon, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church 591 New Jersey Ave., Absecon 
  • Friday, October 7 10 AM to 12 Noon Quaramba Hall 10 N. Mississippi Avenue, Atlantic City
  • Thursday, Oct.  13, 10 a.m. to noon, St. James Church Memorial Hall 9 S. Newport Ave., Ventnor
  • Monday, Oct. 17, 10 a.m. to noon, Atlantic County Library/Hammonton 451 Egg Harbor Rd., Hammonton
  • Tuesday, Oct. 18, 10 a.m. to noon, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township
  • Friday, Oct. 21, 10 a.m. to noon, Atlantic Cape Community College 5100 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing

People are also reading…

Vaccines for both flu and COVID-19 can be given during the same visit, officials said in a Monday news release.

Standard adult flu shots are priced at $20, and higher doses for those 65 and older are set at $70. COVID-19 vaccines will be available at no charge, officials said.

Face masks and vaccination cards will be needed, officials said.

Adult COVID-19 and flu vaccines clinics will resume five days a week, Monday-Friday, from 9 a.m. until noon, on Oct. 24, officials said.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Hundreds evacuate in Puerto Rico after massive floods

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News