Flu and COVID-19: ‘Take as many precautions as possible’

If you get the flu this year, during the pandemic, he said you should take extra precautions to keep you and others safe. While you may not have to quarantine for 14 days, it’s important to be fever-free for 48 hours and symptom-free for five days before being around others.

He stressed that those safety measures we have all been doing for the last seven months should be maintained.

“We are so grateful for everything our community has done to help us prevent spread of COVID-19,” said Mary Ann Yehl, medical director of AtlantiCare Physician Group Primary Care Plus. “Our advice continues — don’t put off care.”

And while getting the flu shot is crucial, now more than ever, Trivedi foresees a better flu season this year due to all the safety measures we’re all taken during the pandemic.

“As long as you continue to wear a mask you can help prevent the spreading of these droplets, and that would be an important factor,” he said.

If you get the flu this year, contact your healthcare provider and, because flu and COVID-19 symptoms overlap, your provider will most likely send you to get tested for the latter, he said.