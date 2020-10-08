Flu and COVID-19: ‘Take as many precautions as possible’

Although we’re all wearing masks, social distancing and washing and sanitizing our hands more frequently due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s even more crucial to get a flu shot this year, according to health experts.
“Although we’re taking as many precautions as possible, we’re still dealing with a silent enemy,” Manish Trivedi, director of infectious diseases at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, said of COVID-19.
This year, those who have the flu could be more at risk of getting COVID-19, and vice versa, he said. That in turn can put individuals at higher risk of other serious illnesses including pneumonia, respiratory failure, heart attack, stroke and worsening chronic medical conditions.
Studies show that the flu shot can also protect from multiple strains or viruses and help produce antibodies.
“We’re finding some research that shows people who are vaccinated with other viral vaccines are having added benefits and protection from the COVID virus as well,” he said. “Not only may it protect against influenza, but it may have some help preventing serious illness with COVID as well.”
Some of those viral vaccines include those for hepatitis and yellow fever.
“They’re seeing that a conglomerate of these vaccines may have some immunity responses that may be protective against COVID,” he said. “Not fully, but it may have some sort of component that may be beneficial.”
So much is still unknown about COVID-19, but experts do know that it is an inflammatory response disease that weakens the immune system. A weakened immune system caused by the virus can make you more susceptible to other illnesses, including the flu.
While the flu vaccine cannot prevent all cases of the flu, it helps reduce the likelihood of contracting the virus and may lessen its severity and duration, according to Patricia Diamond, Atlantic County public health officer.
"People who receive a flu shot will help reduce the potential for co-mingling of flu and COVID-19 patients and the spread of infection from one to the other," she said.
She added that the county began providing free flu shot clinics on Sept. 28 and had already "a steady stream of participants."
For those who have recovered from COVID-19 but still have lingering symptoms, Trivedi said, it’s hard to assess their immunity but “it will be very telling to see.”
And if someone contracts both the flu and COVID-19 at the same time?
“I’m hoping we don’t see many of those cases,” he said. “But it’s a double hit to your system if you get them both. It’s important to note that just because you have one illness at one point doesn’t mean that you’re not susceptible to others. Because of that, having two viral illnesses that attack several aspects of your body can be very, very dangerous.”
If you get the flu this year, during the pandemic, he said you should take extra precautions to keep you and others safe. While you may not have to quarantine for 14 days, it’s important to be fever-free for 48 hours and symptom-free for five days before being around others.
He stressed that those safety measures we have all been doing for the last seven months should be maintained.
“We are so grateful for everything our community has done to help us prevent spread of COVID-19,” said Mary Ann Yehl, medical director of AtlantiCare Physician Group Primary Care Plus. “Our advice continues — don’t put off care.”
And while getting the flu shot is crucial, now more than ever, Trivedi foresees a better flu season this year due to all the safety measures we’re all taken during the pandemic.
“As long as you continue to wear a mask you can help prevent the spreading of these droplets, and that would be an important factor,” he said.
If you get the flu this year, contact your healthcare provider and, because flu and COVID-19 symptoms overlap, your provider will most likely send you to get tested for the latter, he said.
“I know a lot of people are fatigued right now with maintaining all of these precautions, but it’s certainly proven to be effective,” he said. “And that’s important as we move into a season with both viruses present.”
To find out where you can receive a flu shot, contact your healthcare provider or your local pharmacy.
