Florida disaster brings back memories of 2003 Atlantic City Tropicana collapse

The Trop case was settled in 2007 for $101 million.

There are obvious significant differences between the two collapses, Mongeluzzi said, as one building failed while being built while the other failed after standing for 40 years.

“There are also issues in Surfside of a lack of maintenance, corrosion and deterioration of the columns and slabs and rebar connections,” Mongeluzzi said, “along with the pile driving and drilling at the adjacent project next door.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mongeluzzi declined to say exactly how many families have retained him. He has had no access yet to the site, as rescue and recovery efforts are ongoing.

Authorities have opened criminal and civil investigations into the collapse of the oceanfront high-rise. At least five lawsuits have been filed by Champlain Towers families.

“The whole world wants to know what happened here,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said at a news conference Tuesday. Everyone, she said, wants to know “what could have been prevented and how we make sure it never happens again.”

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle has pledged to bring the matter to a grand jury, which will gather evidence and hear testimony, and could recommend criminal charges or reforms.