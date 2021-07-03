Florida collapse 'a wake-up call' for condominium owners, boards, managers

When visitors look at Seapointe Village condominiums, a private beach property at the south end of the Wildwoods, they see the beauty and luxury of living steps from the ocean.

When building manager Jim Yost, owner of Elite Management and Advisory Services in Wildwood, looks at the property he manages, he sees something more.

“Look at all those windows and sliding glass doors,” Yost said Thursday during a tour of the three buildings that make up the six-story Seapointe Village and the single high-rise called The Grand at Diamond Beach, which he also manages.

Doors, windows and patios are where the water can be driven into the structural parts of the building by high winds and storms, Yost said.

Both complexes have recently redone their waterproofing systems to protect structural integrity, he said.

In the wake of the collapse of the Champlain South Tower in Surfside, Florida, on June 24, Yost said condominium boards and homeowners’ associations have a chance to learn from others’ mistakes. As of Saturday afternoon 24 people had been confirmed dead, and another 124 were missing.