Flooring Superstore opens in former Toys 'R Us building in Mays Landing

MAYS LANDING — Lomax Carpet & Tile Mart, an independent flooring retailer, opened its newest Flooring Superstore on Wednesday in the former Toys ‘R Us building adjacent to Hamilton Mall on the Black Horse Pike.
“We’re thrilled to be able to bring a high level of selection, savings, service, and an enhanced shopping experience to flooring customers in South Jersey with our new store in Mays Landing.” said Michael Longwill, Carpet & Tile Mart president, in a written statement.
Longwill is the third generation owner/operator of the family-owned company in continuous business for more than half a century. The company has 12 other stores in Delaware and Pennsylvania.
“We continue to provide incredible flooring at exceptional value pricing,” Longwill said. “We are now able to serve customers throughout the region from Atlantic City to Toms River, Vineland to Cape May, and Egg Harbor Township to Gloucester County. Anyone with a primary or second home at the Jersey Shore will want to visit our store.”
The new Lomax Carpet & Tile Mart store will occupy 45,000 square feet in the former Toys ‘R Us location. The building has undergone extensive renovations, the company said.
The Flooring Superstore will include:
• An in-stock carpet roll selection, where customers can select their carpet right from the full roll and either have it bound to take home that today — or schedule full-service, professional, in-home measuring and installation services.
• An extensive oriental and area rug department with more shapes and sizes, from smaller scatters to 10-foot by 14-foot mansion sizes, displayed on motorized hanging arms where the rug can easily be dropped to the floor for viewing.
• The area’s largest soft surface carpet design center — featuring top brands like Karastan, Mohawk, Masland, Nourison, Nubrisa, Fabrica, Anderson Tuftex, and the latest carpet innovations from DuPont like SmartStrand with All-Pet Protection.
“It’s been great to resurrect a beloved Toys ‘R Us building and restore it into a great place for flooring consumers to shop and save. Being able to generate new jobs and contribute to the tax base of the local community is an extra bonus for us,” Longwill said.
Contact Vincent Jackson:
609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
