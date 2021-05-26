Flooring Superstore opens in former Toys 'R Us building in Mays Landing

MAYS LANDING — Lomax Carpet & Tile Mart, an independent flooring retailer, opened its newest Flooring Superstore on Wednesday in the former Toys ‘R Us building adjacent to Hamilton Mall on the Black Horse Pike.

“We’re thrilled to be able to bring a high level of selection, savings, service, and an enhanced shopping experience to flooring customers in South Jersey with our new store in Mays Landing.” said Michael Longwill, Carpet & Tile Mart president, in a written statement.

Longwill is the third generation owner/operator of the family-owned company in continuous business for more than half a century. The company has 12 other stores in Delaware and Pennsylvania.

“We continue to provide incredible flooring at exceptional value pricing,” Longwill said. “We are now able to serve customers throughout the region from Atlantic City to Toms River, Vineland to Cape May, and Egg Harbor Township to Gloucester County. Anyone with a primary or second home at the Jersey Shore will want to visit our store.”

The new Lomax Carpet & Tile Mart store will occupy 45,000 square feet in the former Toys ‘R Us location. The building has undergone extensive renovations, the company said.

The Flooring Superstore will include: