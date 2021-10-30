Flooding reported on Black Horse Pike in West Atlantic City

Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
As of 6:04 p.m., there's flooding on the Black Horse Pike eastbound west of the Atlantic City Expressway in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township, according to traffic information at 511nj.org. The right lane is closed.
Strong winds and the most significant coastal flooding since the Jan. 31 to Feb. 3 nor’easter are over. However, its effects were expected to continue to linger through Halloween weekend, with additional coastal flooding and some showers. Here's the latest from Press meteorologist Joe Martucci.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.