Flood insurance rates begin to go up under new FEMA rules; Menendez seeks delay

Flood insurance rates are set to increase for most policyholders this year, with new policyholders facing new rates starting Friday, and Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., is warning the federal program may be pricing itself out of existence.

He and Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., say the new rates will push people out of the program over time, leaving only the most flood-prone properties covered. The lawmakers held a news conference Thursday calling for a delay in implementation of the new rates.

"I support revamping the flood insurance system to include the most sophisticated data, including on climate change,” Menendez said. “But Risk Rating 2.0 as it stands needs to be delayed. It has yet to be fully explained to agents in coastal communities.”

“They are increasing rates higher than I think is sustainable for the homeowner and higher than sustainable therefore for the program,” Cassidy said. “The administration has the power to delay this. My personal plea is to the president to tell FEMA not to proceed, but to look for alternatives.”

There is a statutory cap of 18% per year premium increases, Cassidy said, but the effect is made larger by compounding.

Cassidy and Menendez are proposing instead a reform package that would cap rate increases at 9%.

+2 New Jersey weighs expanding flood buyback program after Ida TRENTON — Liz Sawyer called Manville, Somerset County, home for more than two decades when I…