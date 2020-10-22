Flags for Heroes display resonates with Upper Township residents

UPPER TOWNSHIP — In Veterans Park, 120 7-foot American flags wave, invigorating residents of the nearby Osprey Point community, while also honoring heroes.
The display is part of a fundraising effort by the Rotary Club of Ocean City and Upper Township to support local youth services and senior programs in those towns. The club invited people to sponsor a flag in honor of a hero in their life — anyone who made an impact on them and the community.
“It’s gorgeous. It’s very impressive,” Ernie Casaccio said this week. Casaccio, the park groundskeeper, makes it a point to keep the flags clean, he said.
Organizers of the project contend that these days, a hero can be anyone, but they set out to pay tribute to those who go above and beyond.
The large flags, purchased by sponsors for $50 each as part of the fundraising effort, include a keepsake tag with the hero’s name, as well as the name of their sponsor. The names on the tags vary from parents to health care workers to veterans to teachers.
During a ceremony on Oct. 11, the flags were dedicated before a small crowd of township residents. The display initially was intended to be taken down Tuesday and returned to the Rotary Club, but due to overwhelming positive feedback, and with permission from the township, the flags will wave for an additional 10 days.
Randi Scheck, president of the local Rotary Club, said after having seen Flags for Heroes displays all over the country, she felt erecting something similar would be a good fit for the community. The residents of Osprey Point contributed to the club's effort on the day of the ceremony by providing supplies such as extra chairs.
“It was a way to not be political, but to be pro-American, while recognizing important people in others' lives,” Scheck said on the decision to do the fundraiser, which she hoped also would highlight the importance of appreciation and unity.
The proceeds will help local youth services and senior programs. The club plans to erect a similar display in Ocean City in the spring. With the city’s permission, they hope to install flags on the Boardwalk to symbolize others' heroes.
“It’s something positive, especially in such difficult times,” Scheck said.
Scouts planted American Flags ahead of Veteran Day
