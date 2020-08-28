With hundreds of millions of dollars in disaster relief at stake, New Jersey’s counties are busy updating their emergency response plans. But in a sign of the times, those plans are getting more involved and addressing growing threats of sea level rise and pandemics.

Cape May and Atlantic counties are among others in the state completing their required five-year update on county hazard mitigation plans. Some considerations, like climate change, may have been expected, while others, like pandemics, were not on the schedule until recently.

“(We’re) paying attention to the pandemic. That was never really included in there. There was a public health section, but it never got into any detail. We learned a lot from this pandemic,” said Martin Pagliughi, director of emergency management for Cape May County.

Atlantic County, too, is focusing on the pandemic in its update, which, like Cape May County’s, will be for 2021.

“Part of it is how do we mitigate it? It is a hazard. Whether it’s about evacuation or any day-to-day emergency, you still have to cognizant of that,” said Vince Jones, Atlantic County emergency management coordinator.

Jones said there has been some precedent.

“A few years back, we had the concern of the Ebola virus. We worked real close with the Health Department,” Jones said.

The county hazard mitigation plan is supported by a grant — $125,000 for Cape May County and $126,000 for Atlantic County — from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“The 2021 plan update will identify all hazards that threaten our county. Certainly this year everyone has learned when you think it won’t happen, it certainly will,” Pagliughi said.

The update of the plan allows the counties and participating municipalities to continue to be eligible for pre-disaster mitigation funding through FEMA. According to FEMA, up to $500 million will be distributed to states, tribal lands and national mitigation projects. An additional $160 million is available for the Flood Mitigation Assistance Program.

In the region, money received by the coastal counties has historically gone to combat sea-level rise, which is a focused update for Cape May County’s hazard mitigation plan. According to ClimateCentral, a nonprofit based in Princeton, in 2040, sea levels will rise 1.5 feet above the 1992 baseline . In Atlantic City, there were 229 coastal flooding days between 2005 and 2014, 162 of which were driven by climate change.

Pagliughi said one update that’s needed is the county’s list of severe repetitive-loss and repetitive-loss properties. A property is considered a severe repetitive-loss property when the structure has either incurred flood-related damage generating four or more flood insurance loss claims of more than $5,000 each, or at least two claims payments that exceeded the market value of the structure.

“Since Sandy, there’s been quite a few properties that’s been developed. So we’re going to update that list and see what areas (need to be included),” Pagliughi said.

The county is working with TetraTech, a professional consulting firm, to put the plan together. By doing so, the member communities will be able to achieve points in FEMA’s Community Rating System, which offers discounts on flood insurance premiums. Reductions range from 35% in Avalon and Sea Isle City to 15% in Lower Township.

“The big point of getting the points are public awareness, like advertising it in newspapers,” Pagliughi said.

Cape May County’s plan specifically was chosen by the state to be used as a model for other counties.

Jones and Pagliughi said there’s usually some new hazard or major change that needs to be included in their five-year update. In the 2016 plan, Superstorm Sandy caused much of that rewriting. This time, it’s the rise of seas and COVID-19.

“We’re not sitting back, waiting for something to happen. We’re going to actively address this. We have to incorporate this new normal into this planning process,” Jones said.

