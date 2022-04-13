Five towns in Atlantic, Cumberland counties to receive highway safety grants

The state is awarding five towns in Atlantic and Cumberland counties tens of thousands of dollars to improve highway safety.

The fiscal year 2022 Highway Safety Fund program will award more than $1.4 million to 54 municipalities to enhance safety along designated Safe Corridors on state highways, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said Tuesday in a news release.

Three of those 54 — Egg Harbor Township, Hamilton Township and Pleasantville — are in Atlantic County. Two — Millville and Vineland — are in Cumberland County.

The grant money will go to local law enforcement, with the goal of strengthening traffic-law enforcement in designated areas of state highways. Municipalities use the money to purchase new enforcement equipment, including computer hardware and software, police vehicles and radar equipment, as well as special enforcement details.

“The Highway Safety Fund provides grants to local law enforcement, helping ensure they have the tools they need to keep our roads safe,” Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti said. “The funding provides resources necessary for local governments to achieve their safety objectives without burdening local property taxpayers.”

Egg Harbor Township is set to receive the largest grant award out of any municipality in Atlantic County at $44,700, followed by Hamilton Township at $22,532 and Pleasantville at $8,727. Vineland is set to exceed all of those Atlantic County totals, collecting $71,736. Millville will receive $28,590.

The grants, administered by the NJDOT Division of Local Aid and Economic Development, are funded through fines for moving violations, such as speeding. Those fines are doubled in designated Safe Corridors, which are selected based on traffic volume and other criteria. Among the current Safe Corridors is the Black Horse Pike between Hamilton and Egg Harbor Township.

According to the release, the state uses a formula to deliver the most funds to municipalities with Safe Corridors that demonstrate the most need for “enhanced enforcement measures.”

