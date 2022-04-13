Five towns in Atlantic, Cumberland counties to receive highway safety grant

The state is awarding five towns in Atlantic and Cumberland counties tens of thousands of dollars to improve highway safety.

The fiscal year 2022 Highway Safety Fund program will award over $1.4 million to 54 local municipalities to enhance safety along designated Safe Corridors on state highways, according to a New Jersey Department of Transportation news release issued Tuesday.

Three of those 54 – Egg Harbor Township, Hamilton Township and Pleasantville – are in Atlantic County. Two of those 54 – Millville and Vineland – are in Cumberland County.

Lakewood was the only municipality in Ocean County to receive a grant and no municipality in Cape May County received a grant.

The grant money will go to local law enforcement, with the goal of strengthening traffic-law enforcement on designated areas of state highways. Municipalities use the money to purchase new enforcement equipment, including computer hardware and software, police vehicles and radar equipment, as well as special enforcement details.

“The Highway Safety Fund provides grants to local law enforcement, helping ensure they have the tools they need to keep our roads safe,” NJDOT Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti said. “The funding provides resources necessary for local governments to achieve their safety objectives without burdening local property taxpayers.”

Egg Harbor Township is set to receive the largest grant award out of any municipality in Atlantic County at $44,700, followed by Hamilton Township at $22,532 and Pleasantville at $8,727. Vineland is set to exceed all of those Atlantic County totals, collecting grant money that totals $71,736. The other municipality in Cumberland County, Millville, will receive $28,590.

Lakewood will receive $81,400.

The grants, administered by the NJDOT Division of Local Aid and Economic Development, are funded through fines for a variety of moving violations, including speeding. Those fines are doubled in designated Safe Corridors, which in turn are selected based on traffic volume, as well as other traffic criteria. Among the current Safe Corridors is Route 40 between Hamilton and Egg Harbor Township.

According to the news release, the state uses a formula to deliver the most funds to municipalities with Safe Corridors that demonstrate the most need for “enhanced enforcement measures.”

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.