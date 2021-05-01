Five rescued, 1 injured in Seaville fire

UPPER TOWNSHIP — Firefighters on Friday rescued five people from a burning mixed-used building with help from bystanders.
Around 12:20 p.m., the Seaville Fire Rescue responded to the unit block of Route 50 for a report of a structure fire in the Seaville section of the township, firefighters said.
The Fire Rescue upgraded the fire to a second alarm when it was discovered multiple occupants were trapped on the second floor of the building, where a significant fire was located. The Marmora Volunteer Fire Company, Tuckahoe Volunteer Fire Company, Upper Township EMS and New Jersey State Police provided aid.
Approximately five bystanders were seen attempting rescue efforts, and Seaville firefighters helped them pull four children and one adult from a second-floor window of the apartment. Another occupant from a separate apartment on the floor escaped safely on their own without injury, firefighters said.
The fire was brought under control within 40 minutes, firefighters said. The adult that was rescue was taken via helicopter to the Temple University Hospital Burn Center. Additionally, a firefighter was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries was released.
The children were treated and released to a guardian, firefighters said.
"The civilian bystanders are to be commended for their collective quick-thinking and selflessness today," Seaville Fire Chief Steve Schaffer said in the release. "If not for their rapid and heroic action, this devastating event could have proved fatal for the victims involved."
The fire is under investigation by the
Cape May County Fire Marshal’s Office, Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, and New Jersey State Fire Marshal’s Office. The cause has not been released.
