 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Five join Cape May Police Department's ranks

  • 0
CMPD Swear-In 4.jpg

Five new patrol officers pose after being sworn in to Cape May's police department June 15.

 Cape May, provided

CAPE MAY — The city sworn in five new patrolmen during an event on June 15. 

Mayor Zack Mullock watched as City Manager Michael Voll swore in John Mihal, Vincent Short, Stephen Scheer, Hayden Denham and Andrew Gluckman before their new city police colleagues, family and friends.

Chief Dekon Fashaw, celebrated their addition to the police force, encouraging them to always put others before themselves to fulfill their roles as Cape May police.

“The addition of these new officers strengthens the Cape May Police Department during its rebuild and revitalization moving forward," Fashaw said. "I’m very proud of the men and women of this department and proud to stand beside them and work together daily in our communities of Cape May, West Cape May, and Cape May Point.”

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Union authorizes Atlantic City casino strike next month

Union authorizes Atlantic City casino strike next month

Atlantic City casino workers are voicing strong support for a potential strike against the gambling houses as union members vote on whether to authorize a walkout if new contracts are not reached soon. Members of Local 54 of the Unite Here union were voting Wednesday on whether to empower their leadership to call a strike. Voting ended at 7 p.m. and union officials said they expected it to take about an hour to count the ballots. A "yes” vote will not result in an immediate strike. It simply gives the union’s negotiating committee, comprised of workers from all nine casinos, the power to call a strike if and when they see fit.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

British approves Julian Assange's extradition to US

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News