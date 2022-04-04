Five candidates make deadline to run for Jeff Van Drew seat in 2nd

TRENTON — Two Democrats and three Republicans filed petitions by the deadline Monday to run for the 2nd Congressional district seat in the June 7 primary.

As 5:45 p.m. Monday, incumbent U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, had filed to run again, as had Republicans Sean Pignatelli, of Downe Township; and John Barker, of Berkeley Township.

Southern Ocean County is now part of the 2nd congressional district, starting with this year's elections, as a result of redistricting earlier in the year that followed the 2020 Census. Previously it was part of the 3rd district, and was represented by U.S. Rep. Andy Kim, D-3rd.

The 2nd now encompasses all of Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and Salem counties and parts of Gloucester and Ocean.

Previously it also encompassed small parts of Camden and Burlington counties, but no longer does.

Van Drew has the support of the county Republican committees in all six counties now in the district.

Alexander has the support of the Atlantic County Democratic committees as well as five others, with only Gloucester still pending.

On the Democratic side, Timothy Alexander of Galloway Township, and Carolyn Rush, of Sea Isle City, had also filed their petitions.

Monday was the last day to submit petitions to run. Candidates for the House of Representatives must submit petitions with at least 200 signatures of people who live in the district, and the Secretary of State's office must now verify they each have enough valid signatures before the candidate list is official.

The candidates submitted petitions had a low of 243 signatures for Barker to a high of 728 for Van Drew.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post 609-841-2895 mpost@pressofac.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.