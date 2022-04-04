 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Five candidates make deadline to run for Jeff Van Drew seat in 2nd

  • 0

TRENTON — Two Democrats and three Republicans filed petitions by the deadline Monday to run for the 2nd Congressional district seat in the June 7 primary.

As 5:45 p.m. Monday, incumbent U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, had filed to run again, as had Republicans Sean Pignatelli, of Downe Township; and John Barker, of Berkeley Township.

Southern Ocean County is now part of the 2nd congressional district, starting with this year's elections, as a result of redistricting earlier in the year that followed the 2020 Census. Previously it was part of the 3rd district, and was represented by U.S. Rep. Andy Kim, D-3rd.

The 2nd now encompasses all of Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and Salem counties and parts of Gloucester and Ocean.

Previously it also encompassed small parts of Camden and Burlington counties, but no longer does.

People are also reading…

Van Drew has the support of the county Republican committees in all six counties now in the district.

Alexander has the support of the Atlantic County Democratic committees as well as five others, with only Gloucester still pending.

On the Democratic side, Timothy Alexander of Galloway Township, and Carolyn Rush, of Sea Isle City, had also filed their petitions.

Monday was the last day to submit petitions to run. Candidates for the House of Representatives must submit petitions with at least 200 signatures of people who live in the district, and the Secretary of State's office must now verify they each have enough valid signatures before the candidate list is official.

The candidates submitted petitions had a low of 243 signatures for Barker to a high of 728 for Van Drew.

+3 
Tim Alexander

Alexander

 Michelle Brunetti Post
+3 
Carolyn Rush

Rush

 Michelle Brunetti Post

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-841-2895

mpost@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Watch Now: Related Video

New deep water port adds threat to Congo's sea turtles

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News