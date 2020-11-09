 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fitzpatricks Deli & Steakhouse in Somers Point closed due to a COVID-19 case
0 comments
top story

Fitzpatricks Deli & Steakhouse in Somers Point closed due to a COVID-19 case

{{featured_button_text}}
Fitzpatrick's

Fitzpatrick's Deli & Steakhouse on New Road in Somers Point closed Monday due to recent exposure of someone to COVID-19, according to information on the restaurant's Facebook page.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The restaurant is taking this time to thoroughly deep clean and sanitize its  property as per CDC guidelines, as well as having all exposed staff fully tested to ensure the health and safety of the Somers Point community and families, the Facebook post said.

"We are grateful for your ongoing support and understanding during these unprecedented times and cannot wait to welcome you back when we feel it is safe to do so. We will keep you posted," said the restaurant's Facebook page, which did not say when the restaurant would reopen.

Contact: 609-272-7202

VJackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News