Fitzpatricks Deli & Steakhouse in Somers Point closed due to a COVID-19 case

Fitzpatrick's Deli & Steakhouse on New Road in Somers Point closed Monday due to recent exposure of someone to COVID-19, according to information on the restaurant's Facebook page.
The restaurant is taking this time to thoroughly deep clean and sanitize its property as per CDC guidelines, as well as having all exposed staff fully tested to ensure the health and safety of the Somers Point community and families, the Facebook post said.
Atlantic County reported 130 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, as well as the death of a 53-year-…
"We are grateful for your ongoing support and understanding during these unprecedented times and cannot wait to welcome you back when we feel it is safe to do so. We will keep you posted," said the restaurant's Facebook page, which did not say when the restaurant would reopen.
Contact: 609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
