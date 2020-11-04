Fitch downgrades CRDA amid coronavirus concerns

Fitch Ratings Inc., downgraded the rating on nearly $215 million luxury tax bonds of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, a reflection of revenue declines and the slow recovery of Atlantic City due to the novel coronavirus' economic impact.

The ratings agency downgraded the CRDA's bonds to 'BBB' from 'BBB+,' and added that the authority's bond rating outlook remained negative.

The downgrade, released Friday, occurred nearly seven months after Fitch revised the CRDA’s credit outlook from stable to negative, shortly after Gov. Phil Murphy ordered the casinos closed in March to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Fitch's lowered rating is comparable to Moody’s Investors Service, which rated the CRDAs debt at Baa2 with a stable outlook. S&P rates the CRDA one notch higher at BBB-plus with a negative outlook.

CRDA bonds are special limited obligations of the agency secured by luxury tax receipts levied in Atlantic City and collected by the state of New Jersey. Luxury tax receipts consist of a 9% hotel room tax, 9% tax on ticket purchases at theaters, exhibitions and other entertainment venues, and a 3% tax for on-premises alcoholic beverages.