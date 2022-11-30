Fishing tournament benefits Pilgrim Academy

The second New Jersey Surf Angler Tournament & Festival brought dozens of fishing fans to Atlantic City on Saturday to compete for a $5,000 first-place cash prize.

Organizers said it was the second-largest purse for a surf-fishing competition in New Jersey history, behind another tournament the group held in August. Proceeds from the tournament are to be donated to Pilgrim Academy Technical High School in Galloway Township.

Brothers A.J. Elmore and Dorian Elmore run SAT FEST, which is owned by their business, ReelMaxLife, a company that organizes and films fishing trips. Dorian Elmore, 25, said the tournament was meant to make high-value fishing contests more accessible to the average angler, particularly in the Atlantic City area.

“We’re doing this tournament mostly for local anglers,” Dorian Elmore said. “We really care about the local people and making sure that fishing and fishing tournaments and large cash payouts are available to basically anybody.”

The tournament ran from 6 a.m. to noon between the T-Jetty and New Jersey Avenue on the Atlantic City beach, with an entry fee of $100.

Somedays, however, the fish just don’t bite. Nobody at the tournament caught a striped bass requisite for a first-place cash prize. The second- and third-place prizes, valued at $1,000 and $500, respectively, were also not awarded. Organizers said they were planning on holding the tournament on the same day next year, with free admission for those who competed this year. They also vowed to offer an even bigger purse at next year’s event.

Trees return to the beaches: Cape May County briefs OCEAN CITY — What began as a temporary way to boost spirits in the dark, pandemic-ridden day…

Fred Schwenger, director of Pilgrim Academy, said he was discussing past fishing tournaments with the Elmore brothers when he proposed the idea of a fundraiser. He said money raised during the event would help fund the construction of a new building for the school. The new facility, at an estimated cost of $150,000, will be outfitted to teach students about the automotive and construction trades, centralizing different trade courses the school offers at one location.

The Elmores held the inaugural SAT FEST in August. Scores of anglers came to compete in the tournament from across the East Coast, and the first-place finisher earned a $10,000 cash prize.

The brothers are seeking to raise the profile of fishing as a sport as their own profile continues to grow. A.J. Elmore won the national Bassmaster Junior Big Bass Championship in 2019, earning a $40,000 boat as a prize and drawing the support of multiple sponsors.

Dorian Elmore said he was proud of the group’s work with the community. He said he was eager to continue to promote the sport of fishing, especially during the holidays.

“I think this is a really good way for the community to come together and for all of us to be able to participate in something bigger," he said.

Those interested in purchasing tickets for next year’s tournament can visit pathstournament.org, where they can also make their own donation to Pilgrim Academy.