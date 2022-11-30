 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fishing tournament benefits Pilgrim Academy

  • 0

Nearly 30 years after the golden skiffia disappeared from Mexico’s waters, conservationists have returned the rare fish to the wild.

The second New Jersey Surf Angler Tournament & Festival brought dozens of fishing fans to Atlantic City on Saturday to compete for a $5,000 first-place cash prize.

Organizers said it was the second-largest purse for a surf-fishing competition in New Jersey history, behind another tournament the group held in August. Proceeds from the tournament are to be donated to Pilgrim Academy Technical High School in Galloway Township.

Brothers A.J. Elmore and Dorian Elmore run SAT FEST, which is owned by their business, ReelMaxLife, a company that organizes and films fishing trips. Dorian Elmore, 25, said the tournament was meant to make high-value fishing contests more accessible to the average angler, particularly in the Atlantic City area.

“We’re doing this tournament mostly for local anglers,” Dorian Elmore said. “We really care about the local people and making sure that fishing and fishing tournaments and large cash payouts are available to basically anybody.”

People are also reading…

The tournament ran from 6 a.m. to noon between the T-Jetty and New Jersey Avenue on the Atlantic City beach, with an entry fee of $100.

Somedays, however, the fish just don’t bite. Nobody at the tournament caught a striped bass requisite for a first-place cash prize. The second- and third-place prizes, valued at $1,000 and $500, respectively, were also not awarded. Organizers said they were planning on holding the tournament on the same day next year, with free admission for those who competed this year. They also vowed to offer an even bigger purse at next year’s event.

Fred Schwenger, director of Pilgrim Academy, said he was discussing past fishing tournaments with the Elmore brothers when he proposed the idea of a fundraiser. He said money raised during the event would help fund the construction of a new building for the school. The new facility, at an estimated cost of $150,000, will be outfitted to teach students about the automotive and construction trades, centralizing different trade courses the school offers at one location.

The Elmores held the inaugural SAT FEST in August. Scores of anglers came to compete in the tournament from across the East Coast, and the first-place finisher earned a $10,000 cash prize.

The brothers are seeking to raise the profile of fishing as a sport as their own profile continues to grow. A.J. Elmore won the national Bassmaster Junior Big Bass Championship in 2019, earning a $40,000 boat as a prize and drawing the support of multiple sponsors.

Dorian Elmore said he was proud of the group’s work with the community. He said he was eager to continue to promote the sport of fishing, especially during the holidays.

“I think this is a really good way for the community to come together and for all of us to be able to participate in something bigger," he said.

Those interested in purchasing tickets for next year’s tournament can visit pathstournament.org, where they can also make their own donation to Pilgrim Academy.

Contact Chris Doyle

cdoyle@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Wow! These ancient creatures were the first to sneeze hundreds of millions of years ago

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News