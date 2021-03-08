Fishing club extends Ocean City pier after beach work leaves it high and dry

“It took about two years to apply for and to get all the approvals necessary,” said Greg Borak, who handles publicity for the club, which he said is the oldest fishing club in continuous operation in the United States.

High winds, storms and other bad weather delayed work on the project over the winter, Borak said. But according to Pizzutilla, it needed to happen.

“We will be in the water now,” he said. “It will be a lot safer.”

Before the extension, club members could still fish off the end of the pier when the tide was in. But with the water’s edge that close, there was a danger of interacting with swimmers.

“It was getting bad,” he said. Last summer, because currents had scoured a deep hole on that block, the lifeguards moved their stand closer to the south side of the pier. The fishing club told its members they could only cast from the other side.

Before the first Army Corps beach project in Ocean City was completed in 1992, high tides would often reach the Boardwalk downtown. Even after that, the pier was well out into the water.

“When I joined the club in ‘08, I used to fish from the middle ‘T,’ about halfway out where the shed is,” Pizzutilla said. The spot he’s describing is now over dry sand.