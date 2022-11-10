Fisheries commission votes not to allow expanded bait harvest of Delaware Bay horseshoe crabs

The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission decided Thursday to forgo, for now, authorizing a bait harvest of female horseshoe crabs in Delaware Bay, where the crabs' eggs feed migrating shorebirds in the spring.

Environmental groups praised the decision, saying it avoids worsening conditions for shorebirds including the threatened red knot, which migrates annually from as far south as Tierra del Fuego to the Arctic Circle.

“We are pleased that the ASMFC took the precautionary approach to managing horseshoe crabs given their critical connection with the federally threatened red knot and the services they provide to the Delaware Bay ecosystem,” said David Mizrahi, vice president of research and monitoring at New Jersey Audubon, in a news release.

Mizrazhi said the commission should engage all stakeholders in the process of determining management of horseshoe crabs in the future.

Red knot numbers in Delaware Bay, which plummeted following the overharvest of horseshoe crabs in the 1990s, remained at historically low levels in 2022, and the horseshoe crab population continues to be precarious, according to Earthjustice.

“We are grateful that the commission listened to the public and did not authorize a harvest that would put the red knot at even greater risk and further deplete the Delaware Bay ecosystem,” said Ben Levitan, senior attorney for Earthjustice’s Biodiversity Defense Program.

“At a time when Delaware Bay is seeing a continued decline in red knots, a decision to harvest female horseshoe crabs would have permanently undermined recovery efforts and accelerated their path to extinction,” said Christian Hunt, Defenders of Wildlife senior federal lands policy analyst. “Red knots depend on horseshoe crab eggs during their long migration. With fewer eggs, there will be fewer birds.”

The groups said the harvest proposal that was considered by the commission had advanced without public transparency, as it was based upon a computer model that has not been released to the public.

Earthjustice, New Jersey Audubon, Defenders of Wildlife and other conservation groups repeatedly sounded the alarm over a potential Endangered Species Act violation if the proposal moved forward.

In a Jan. 18 letter to the commission, the environmental groups called a proposal to again allow harvesting of female horseshoe crabs for bait "the most dramatic weakening of protections in the history of its management of the horseshoe crab harvest."

Harvesting of females has been largely prohibited since 2006, the groups said, and allowable harvests of males have been tied to red knot populations.

"The proposed changes would result in lifting the prohibition on harvesting female horseshoe crabs, further imperiling the food supply for the remaining red knots. Were the Commission to approve these ill-advised changes, it would risk running afoul of the Endangered Species Act," the letter said.