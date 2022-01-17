First South Jersey female Eagle Scout honored

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — It is always an exceptional experience when a Boy Scout reaches Eagle status. However, the most recent inductee into the prestigious Eagle Scout ranks is also unique as Bryanna Storck became the first female in the South Jersey Region of Scouts BSA to earn the honor.

Bryanna’s Eagle Scout Court of Honor ceremony took place at Greentree Church in Egg Harbor Township on Saturday, Jan. 15. It was the culmination of a journey that began when she joined BSA Troop 452 in June 2019.

BSA Troop 452, which holds its meetings in the First United Methodist Church in Mays Landing, was founded in February 2019 shortly after the Boy Scouts of America announced that girls would be permitted to participate in the organization.

At the time, Bryanna, then 16, was a Girl Scout. However, after a backpacking trip with her father Michael, she decided she wanted a more challenging program. She then opted to join BSA Troop 452 where her father was an assistant scoutmaster, and her sister, Jordyn, was already a member.