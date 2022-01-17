First South Jersey female Eagle Scout honored

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — It is always an exceptional experience when a Boy Scout reaches Eagle status. However, the most recent inductee into the prestigious Eagle Scout ranks is also unique as Bryanna Storck became the first female in the South Jersey Region of Scouts BSA to earn the honor.
Bryanna’s Eagle Scout Court of Honor ceremony took place at Greentree Church in Egg Harbor Township on Saturday, Jan. 15. It was the culmination of a journey that began when she joined BSA Troop 452 in June 2019.
BSA Troop 452, which holds its meetings in the First United Methodist Church in Mays Landing, was founded in February 2019 shortly after the Boy Scouts of America announced that girls would be permitted to participate in the organization.
At the time, Bryanna, then 16, was a Girl Scout. However, after a backpacking trip with her father Michael, she decided she wanted a more challenging program. She then opted to join BSA Troop 452 where her father was an assistant scoutmaster, and her sister, Jordyn, was already a member.
Bryanna set her sights on becoming an Eagle Scout but knew time was working against her as it is required that a scout must attain that rank by their 18th birthday. Fortunately, she was able to receive extensions due to COVID-19 THAT enabled her to attain her goal at age 19.
Numerous dignitaries attended the event including Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, New Jersey State Senator Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, and Atlantic County Commissioners John Risley and Frank Balles.
“This is a big deal for scouting,” Van Drew said. “We will look to you for leadership. As the first woman in the region to earn this honor, you really made a mark. You are our hero tonight.”
The congressman presented Bryanna with a challenge coin, a proclamation and an invitation to tour Congress when that opportunity again becomes available. He also promised to give a speech in Congress recognizing her achievement that will remain in the permanent record.
Bryanna has earned 22 merit badges and completed 325 different requirements needed to earn the honor. Her Eagle Scout project was the building of a fire pit for events at Greentree Church.
“She managed to accomplish in 27 months what takes most Eagle Scouts six or seven years to complete,” BSA Troop 452 Scoutmaster Scott Ehrich said.
Bryanna lives in Winslow Township with her parents Michael and Heather and siblings Jordyn and Wyatt. The graduate of St. Joseph’s Academy in Hammonton is currently a sophomore at Richard Stockton University. She is a psychology major and plans to become a child clinical psychologist. She will also remain with the troop as an assistant scoutmaster.
