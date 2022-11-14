First public meeting Wednesday kicks off new Atlantic City effort to improve city services

ATLANTIC CITY — The first public meeting to kick off the CitiStat process for improving city services and increasing accountability happens this week.

The meeting between residents, business owners, and city department heads and other workers will start at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Fannie Lou Hamer Room at Stockton University's City Campus.

The CitiStat system of biweekly meetings and data collection on services will allow residents and others to report potholes, streetlights that don’t work, trash collection and code enforcement issues, and more.

City department heads and other workers will meet with the public biweekly to report on progress made under the program.

At the same time, the police department is starting the CompStat program, to increase effectiveness and accountability in policing here. There will be no public meetings for that program, but it will be used to improve deployment and to help prevent crime, officials have said.

“Both programs have an emphasis on accountability,” said Rob Long, deputy commissioner of the state Department of Community Affairs, at an October meeting to introduce the programs to city workers.

DCA has oversight of the city under the state takeover.

The DCA is partnering with Stockton, the city government and its Police Department in bringing the CitiStat and CompStat programs to the city, Long said then.

Jacqueline Suarez, head of Local Government Services for the DCA, said she has repeatedly heard residents, visitors and business owners ask for one thing: Make Atlantic City clean and safe.

“It’s the mantra from everybody,” Suarez has said, adding the programs will help to achieve a cleaner, safer city.

CitiStat debuted in Baltimore, according to Long, where it produced dramatic improvements in city services and efficiency.

The CompStat system, pioneered by the New York City Police Department, will provide data collection and analysis so Atlantic City police can better prevent and combat crime.

Stockton professor and dean of the School of Social and Behavioral Sciences Marissa Levy has worked with the NYPD, and has been working with the Atlantic City Police Department for the past few months on how to best use CompStat.

Levy said at the October meeting that CompStat was credited with reducing crime 50% to 60% in New York City, and has been used in police departments around the world.

There will be no public meetings with police, but the department will use the data to better deploy forces and prevent crime, Long has said.

Police Chief James Sarkos has said a new deployment system will start in February and will maximize the visibility of police, increase the number of neighborhood coordination officers assigned to neighborhoods and move the force from eight-hour shifts to 11-hour shifts.

“The goal is higher visibility,” Sarkos has said. He is working with the state to get grants for additional officers, especially for the NCO program.

The new technologies will be helped by security cameras soon to be placed in all city neighborhoods, paid for with new state funding, and the ShotSpotter gunshot-audio detection system already in use, Suarez has said.

And the city recently has installed license plate readers at all entrances and exits, to alert police of stolen vehicles coming into town or vehicles owned by people with outstanding warrants, Sarkos has said.