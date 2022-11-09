 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
First phase of Delaware Memorial Bridge project nearing end

Construction should shift from northbound lanes to southbound lanes, officials say

Delaware Memorial Bridge

Crews work toward wrapping up a deck rehabilitation project on the Delaware Memorial Bridge. 

 Delaware River and Bay Authority, provided

NEW CASTLE, Del. — The contractor working on rehabilitating the Delaware Memorial Bridge will begin removing construction equipment and barriers from the New Jersey-bound side Thursday, the Delaware River and Bay Authority said.

UHPC Solutions North America LLC of Orange, Essex County, has been repaving the bridge's northbound lanes into the Garden State.

Once that work is completed, the company will switch to the southbound side, which heads into Delaware, the DRBA said Wednesday in a news release.

From Thursday through Sunday, the two right lanes on the New Jersey-bound side will remain closed, with a third lane closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. to remove barriers and replace them with traffic barrels. The left lane on the New Jersey-bound span and the bypass lane on the Delaware-bound span will remain open, the DRBA said.

The New Jersey-bound side's lanes should be fully open by Thanksgiving, the DRBA said.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

