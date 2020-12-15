First COVID-19 vaccines administered at AtlantiCare

Marvin Graham, a housekeeper at the hospital and pastor in Northfield, said it was prayer and Trivedi who gave him the confidence to receive the vaccine Tuesday.

“I was ready to go,” Graham said, adding that he wanted to set a positive example for his church congregation. “I feel good. I’m glad I made the choice right now.”

Herndon said the hospital is expecting another delivery of the vaccine in the coming days and will be vaccinating employees seven days a week, 12 hours a day.

“Our goal is to for every employee who wants a vaccine to get a vaccine,” she said.

Hospital workers are among those in the first phase of the state’s vaccination plan. Also included in this phase are long-term care patients, licensed health care workers, hospital volunteers, health care office staff such as receptionists, lab technicians, consultants or contractors, and school nurses.

According to the Associated Press, New Jersey is expected to get another two shipments of the Pfizer vaccine this month, including 86,000 next week. The Pfizer vaccine requires ultra-cold storage and will be administered only at hospitals for now, the AP reported.

The FDA will consider Moderna’s vaccine for emergency use authorization approval later this week.

