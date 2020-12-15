First COVID-19 vaccines administered at AtlantiCare

ATLANTIC CITY — “After getting it, there’s an overwhelming sense of optimism,” said Dr. Manish Trivedi, chairman of infectious disease at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center.
Trivedi was the first employee at the hospital to be vaccinated Tuesday with the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer that received emergency use authorization Friday evening by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
“It feels like there’s a light at the end of the tunnel,” Trivedi said.
AtlantiCare was one of six hospitals statewide that received some of the 76,000 doses of the vaccine as part of the initial roll out in New Jersey. Emergency room nurse Maritza Beniquez at Newark's University Hospital was the first in the state to receive the vaccine and was joined by Gov. Phil Murphy and other state officials early Tuesday morning.
AtlantiCare began administering its 975 doses just before 2:30 p.m. to its frontline workers.
“It’s a historic day,” AtlantiCare President and CEO Lori Herndon said.
Support Local Journalism
Hazel Smolens, an emergency room nurse from Egg Harbor Township, said the vaccine felt similar to a flu shot. She said it was “awesome” to be among the first in the state to receive the vaccine.
“It feels like more a safety net,” Smolens said. “This pandemic can be a little less scary.”
Marvin Graham, a housekeeper at the hospital and pastor in Northfield, said it was prayer and Trivedi who gave him the confidence to receive the vaccine Tuesday.
“I was ready to go,” Graham said, adding that he wanted to set a positive example for his church congregation. “I feel good. I’m glad I made the choice right now.”
Herndon said the hospital is expecting another delivery of the vaccine in the coming days and will be vaccinating employees seven days a week, 12 hours a day.
“Our goal is to for every employee who wants a vaccine to get a vaccine,” she said.
Hospital workers are among those in the first phase of the state’s vaccination plan. Also included in this phase are long-term care patients, licensed health care workers, hospital volunteers, health care office staff such as receptionists, lab technicians, consultants or contractors, and school nurses.
According to the Associated Press, New Jersey is expected to get another two shipments of the Pfizer vaccine this month, including 86,000 next week. The Pfizer vaccine requires ultra-cold storage and will be administered only at hospitals for now, the AP reported.
The FDA will consider Moderna’s vaccine for emergency use authorization approval later this week.
Contact: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.