First Black motorcycle club on East Coast celebrates 75 years by finding founder's grave in Pleasantville

It all started when Mark “Fudge” Nutter, president of the Richmond, Virginia, chapter, reached out to a prospect from an Illinois chapter and asked him to find Coffee.

“A week later, he sent me his obituary,” Nutter said. “I got his obituary and made a couple calls. I called (club member Laberne “Undertaker” Hicks) and told him, ‘Hey, man, we got his obituary. We have an idea where he’s at. We need to go and find him.’”

When they were able to pinpoint the cemetery, they were faced with another hurdle: Freddie’s grave wasn’t in the books for some reason. That led to several members having to take matters into their own hands.

“Apparently, this was a brand new section (of the cemetery),” said Hicks, of Pennsauken. “So where the gravesite is, this is one of the first graves in here, but he has a grave number not in any of the books. We were running around looking for a number that doesn’t exist, so we spent like three hours out here walking sections to find it.”

Freddie Parker was born in Townsend, Georgia, in 1928. After a short time with the Navy, he moved to Pleasantville with his parents and eventually founded the State Burner’s with six other riders in Atlantic City.