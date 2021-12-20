Firefighters thwart early morning blaze at Dennis Township church

DENNIS TOWNSHIP — Firefighters early Monday were called to a fire at the Messiah Lutheran Church, on Route 9 in the township's Ocean View section.
The Ocean View Fire Company was dispatched around 3:07 a.m. and found smoke inside the structure. The fire was upgraded to a working fire, summoning assistance from the Dennisville and Avalon fire companies, the Ocean View Fire Company said.
After making entry, Chief William Neely said, fighters knocked down a small fire near the church's altar, extinguishing the blaze before it could grow and potentially destroy the building.
The fire remained under investigation by the Cape May County Fire Marshal's Office as of Monday evening, Neely said.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.