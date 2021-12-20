 Skip to main content
Firefighters thwart early morning blaze at Dennis Township church
DENNIS TOWNSHIP — Firefighters early Monday were called to a fire at the Messiah Lutheran Church, on Route 9 in the township's Ocean View section.

The Ocean View Fire Company was dispatched around 3:07 a.m. and found smoke inside the structure. The fire was upgraded to a working fire, summoning assistance from the Dennisville and Avalon fire companies, the Ocean View Fire Company said.

After making entry, Chief William Neely said, fighters knocked down a small fire near the church's altar, extinguishing the blaze before it could grow and potentially destroy the building.

The fire remained under investigation by the Cape May County Fire Marshal's Office as of Monday evening, Neely said.

