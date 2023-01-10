Firefighters respond to Hammonton blaze

HAMMONTON — Firefighters responded Monday evening to a fire on Walnut Street.
Local fire crews were dispatched to the street at 5:06 p.m. Additional firefighters from Winslow Township, Ancora, Collings Lakes, Egg Harbor City and Elwood were called in for mutual aid and to cover assignments, the Fire Department said late Monday.
Photos on social media appeared to be taken from a residential area and showed a section of the tree line in flames.
January 9, 2023
No injuries were reported. The Red Cross was called in for assistance, the Fire Department said.
The fire was being investigated by firefighters, police and the New Jersey Fire Marshal's Office.
— Eric Conklin
