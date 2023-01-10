Firefighters respond to blaze in Hammonton

HAMMONTON — Firefighters responded Monday night to a fire on Walnut Street.
City firefighters were dispatched to the street at around 5:06 p.m. Additional firefighters from Winslow Township, Ancora, Collings Lakes, Egg Harbor City and Elwood were called in for mutual aid and cover assignments, the city's Fire Department said late Monday.
Photos circulating social media appeared to be taken from a residential area and showed a section of the tree line in flames.
No injuries to personnel were reported, the Fire Department said.
The Red Cross was called in for assistance, the Fire Department said.
The fire was being investigated by city firefighters, police and the New Jersey Fire Marshal's Office.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
