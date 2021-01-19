Firefighters put out blaze at Sandpiper Condominiums in Mays Landing

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A woman was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out Saturday at the Sandpiper Condominium Complex on Harding Highway in Mays Landing, police said Tuesday.

At 3:54 p.m., the Mays Landing, Laureldale and Cologne volunteer fire companies were dispatched to a structure fire at the complex, police said in a news release.

Upon arrival, police and firefighters reported black smoke coming from a first-floor apartment, police said.

Hamilton Township to launch its own investigation into Mizpah fire company HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — In the wake of a criminal investigation by the Atlantic County Prosecuto…

During a search of the unit, firefighters found a woman on a couch, police said. They rescued the woman and turned her over to the Township of Hamilton Rescue Squad and AtlantiCare paramedics.

The woman, who suffered severe smoke inhalation, was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, and subsequently flown to another facility for more advanced care, police said. She is reported to be on her way to making a full recovery.

The fire was extinguished and deemed under control by 4:40 p.m. with no additional reported injuries, police said.

The South Egg Harbor, Bargaintown and Elwood volunteer fire companies assisted by sending a decontamination unit and covering for the stations fighting the fire, police said.

Police are investigating the cause of the fire.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.