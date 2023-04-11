UPPER TOWNSHIP — A large fire damaged several trailer units at Seaville Shores Campground on Corson Tavern Road on Tuesday afternoon, sending up a towering plume of smoke visible from miles away.

No injuries had been reported as of 5 p.m., and no information was available about the possible cause of the fire. Curtis Corson, a member of Township Committee, said five of the camper units were a total loss and more had been damaged.

Details of the fire were few Tuesday as firefighters were still occupied fighting it as of 6 p.m.

Bill Greenling and his grandson, Tommy Meister, were nearby on Lexington Court when they heard a loud bang, similar to a car crash but deeper. They took off down the street to investigate and walked up to a scene of smoke rising above the street. They went into an opening for a better look and walked onto a scene where flames were jumping campers.

“I’m just in shock,” said Meister, 14.

Meister said he and Greenling were about 50 feet away, watching the flames jump roofs.

“It was right after the holiday, so hopefully people were out of the campground,” said Greenling, 70.

Neighbors said there had been a large-scale response from area fire companies, as well as police and rescue crews. A column of thick, black smoke could be seen rising from the area, blowing toward the back bays, from miles away.

A number of firetrucks could be seen lining up along Corson Tavern Road at the entrance of the park. The trucks eventually began moving into the campground.

Firetrucks from Atlantic and Cape May counties responded to the fire. The phone number for the campground was not functioning.

Opening day for the camping resort was March 31, according to a post to the business’ social media.

As with other campgrounds in Upper Township, the resort is open seasonally. While tents and possibly RVs are typically expected at campgrounds, at Seaville Shores Campground and other township sites, trailers can be kept in place year-round.

Staff Writer Bill Barlow contributed to this report.