Firefighter parade travels through Wildwoods

JOHN O'CONNOR
Staff Writer
WILDWOOD — Hundreds of people lined up along New Jersey Avenue to take in the annual New Jersey State Firemen's Parade on Saturday.
The parade featured hundreds of firetrucks from stations from all across the state. Other vehicles, including ambulances and motorcycles, took part, too.
Several local marching bands, including those of Wildwood, Egg Harbor Township and Vineland high schools, led their local fire departments along the parade route and performed.
The event began at Crocus and New Jersey avenues in Wildwood Crest and continued along New Jersey Avenue through Wildwood proper before ending on 26th Avenue in North Wildwood.
The Wildwood Fire Department kicked off the parade about 2 p.m., and the South Amboy Fire Department from Middlesex County ended it about an hour later.
The parade served as the finale to the New Jersey State Firemen’s Convention held Friday and Saturday at the Wildwoods Convention Center.
GALLERY: New Jersey State Firemen's Parade in Wildwood
A scene from the New Jersey Firefighters Parade in the Wildwoods on Saturday. The annual family-friendly event made its way along New Jersey Avenue, delighting spectators of all ages.
John O'Connor, Staff Writer
Members of the Atlantic City Fire Department make their way along New Jersey Avenue in Wildwood on Saturday during the New Jersey Firefighters Parade.
John O'Connor, Staff Writer
The New Jersey Firefighters Parade featured representation from departments throughout New Jersey but also nearby states, including this one from Ogdensburg, New York.
John O'Connor, Staff Writer
Smokey the Bear was on hand at the New Jersey Firefighters Parade on Saturday in Wildwood to remind everyone to protect the forest.
John O'Connor, Staff Writer
A firetruck from Wildwood Crest makes its way along New Jersey Avenue in Wildwood on Saturday at the annual New Jersey Firefighters Parade.
John O'Connor, Staff Writer
Hundreds of people gathered up and down New Jersey Avenue in Wildwood on Saturday to take in the annual New Jersey Firefighters Parade.
John O'Connor, Staff Writer
The New Jersey Firefighters Parade featured representation from departments throughout New Jersey but also nearby states, including this one from the City of New York.
John O'Connor, Staff Writer
