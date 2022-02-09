 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Firefighter injured while fighting Ventnor liquor store blaze
Firefighter injured while fighting Ventnor liquor store blaze

White Star Liquors 2-9-22

Firefighters work on the roof of a building in the 6800 block of Ventnor Avenue where White Star Liquors is located. The store's storage unit, a second-floor apartment and the roof suffered extensive damage.

 Ventnor Fire Chief Michael Cahill, provided

VENTNOR — A city firefighter was hospitalized for a broken hand suffered while battling a fire at a liquor store Tuesday night.

White Star Liquors, on Ventnor Avenue, suffered severe damage when a fire engulfed its storage unit, leading to further severe damage to a second-floor apartment and the roof, fire Chief Michael Cahill said.

The first call came in minutes after 9:30 p.m. Firefighters from neighboring Margate and Longport converged on the scene after a second alarm was raised. Atlantic City firefighters were also summoned to cover Ventnor, Cahill said.

The apartment's tenant got out before firefighters arrived, Cahill said.

The fire was deemed under control about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, Cahill said. Ventnor Avenue was closed until 2 a.m. while the scene was cleared and investigators began working.

The building's stability is being investigated by the city building department, Cahill said.

The firefighter whose hand was broken was transported to an area hospital, treated and released, Cahill said.

The fire remains under investigation.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

