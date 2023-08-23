HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A fire at the Woodlands Condominium Complex off the Black Horse Pike damaged a unit and caused a partial structure collapse Wednesday evening.

The fire, which appeared to have started on the second floor of the end unit on Rhododendron Court, according to witnesses, left neighbors stranded outside their homes for about an hour as multiple crews worked to contain the fire.

Onsite officials said information on the fire would come from township police, but no information was available as of 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Sally Flippen, who lived on the bottom floor of the unit that burned down, was sitting in her recliner in the corner of her living room when the fire broke out.

“I’m sitting there looking out my dining room window from my chair, and I just thought, ‘That looks like fire,’” she said, still picking small pieces of glass out of her hair.

She got up from her chair, she said, walked over to the sliding glass door and opened it to see what was going on.

“The double-paned glass door must have exploded, because glass and fire kept coming in,” said Flippen, who added she had two propane tanks for her grill outside her unit that eventually exploded. “So I shut the door and go to rush my animals out.”

Flippen lives with her three small dogs, who all got out safely. She had also hoped the small stray kitten she had been feeding on her porch was safe. She said a couple live in the upstairs part of the unit.

Flippen would have been living in that unit for 41 years in November. She planned to stay at a friend’s or relative’s house Wednesday.

Flippen, who was sitting in a chair between two parked cars and surrounded by friends and neighbors, said the fire went up really fast.

“The way that fire just took off, the right-hand side of (the upstairs neighbor’s) porch,” Flippen said. “I saw it through my window and went out to check it and it exploded. It hadn’t gotten to my gas grill yet where the propane gas is.

“So their window upstairs, the tiny, zillion little pieces of glass came through the slats from the upstairs porch.”

Alicia Wyder, 32, who shares a condo about four units down with Derrell Martin and Sharhonda Collins, heard multiple explosions and immediately went outside to check it out.

This is the first time Martin said he’d ever witnessed something like this. He and Collins had been living at the complex for about a year. It’s a pretty quiet place to live, he added.

Martin said the unit was burning for about 10 minutes before firetrucks arrived.

“There was a lot of smoke. Everything is gone in that house,” he said.